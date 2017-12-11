Denver’s first application for a social marijuana use license aims to allow pot in a coffee shop

More than three months after Denver officially opened the gates, the first application to allow social marijuana use in a business has landed.

The applicants seek to take advantage of 2016's voter-passed Initiative 300, which made Denver the first in the nation to launch a program allowing limited public consumption at businesses and at permitted events. Patrons must bring their own cannabis.

Entrepeneurs Rita Tsalyuk and Kirill Merkulov plan to open a coffee shop called The Coffee Joint in coming weeks in a gritty industrial area southwest of downtown. The owners have connections to a dispensary next door.

Dan Rowland, the spokesman for Denver's licensing department, confirmed the application for the first cannabis consumption establishment license Monday. He said a public hearing on the license would be set in the next two or three months.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.