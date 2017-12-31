Deputies “down” after being called to suburban Denver scene (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Tom McGhee of the Denver Post reports:

One Douglas County deputy died and four more wounded along with two civilians Sunday morning at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex. The shooter was also shot and is believed dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet at 9:32 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office announced at 10:02 a.m. that the slain officer would soon be moved from Littleton Adventist Hospital in a procession. "Expect heavy law enforcement presence and traffic congestion on Broadway, C470 and SB I-25," the Sheriffs Office tweeted.

DENVER (AP) — A number of deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver on Sunday, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and “multiple” deputies were injured. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. The landscaped apartment complex is 16 miles south of Denver.

Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

“During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area,” the sheriff’s office said in a terse tweet.

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance.