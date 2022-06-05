Deputy takes 41 impaired drivers off the roads in Summit County

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Colorado Department of Transportation awarded Summit County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy Andrew Hinman recognition for his service. He was named the Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Mountain/Local Law Enforcement Champion.

Hinman started his law enforcement career with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in January of this year. Hinman stopped 41 impaired drivers. Hinman was recognized for his work keeping dangerous drivers off the road and keeping Summit County residents safe.

Per the Colorado Department of Transportation, approximately one-third of traffic fatalities involve an impaired driver in Colorado. To learn more about impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com.