Despite COVID-19, Keystone Science School CATCH Camp near capacity

A student looks through a telescope as part of summer CATCH Camp programming.

Courtesy Keystone Science School

The Keystone Science School says its long-offered summer CATCH Camp program is near capacity despite the new challenges it’s working through due to COVID-19.

The camp reaches 100 local campers each day, according to a news release. Keystone Science School works with Summit School District and community funders, such as The Summit Foundation, to offer the camps to any elementary-age district student on a sliding fee scale. Each camper is provided breakfast and lunch five days a week.

Keystone Science School spokesman Dave Miller said this year the camp developed a risk-management strategy for COVID-19 and then focused on program design. The most noticeable programming change is that transportation services could no longer be offered. The camp worked around this, Miller said, by maintaining small groups across the county of 10 or fewer students.

