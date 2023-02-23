Despite rumors on social media, Keystone Resort says the Summit Express lift is planned to run throughout the week

A skier barrels through fresh snow at Keystone Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Katie Young/Keystone Resort

A post on social media that garnered nearly 100 comments, some of which showed long lift lines extending into River Run Village, claimed Keystone Resort would be closing its Summit Express lift midweek from Tuesday to Thursday throughout the rest of the season, but resort officials are saying this post is not true.

“The Summit Express was running today, and it is planned to operate throughout the week,” Spokesperson Max Winter said in an email Wednesday.

Rumors about the reason for the lift’s closure claimed it was a cost-cutting measure or that it had to do with staffing, but Winter said “our lift schedules evolve throughout the season based on a variety of factors that include resort operations, visitation and weather,” adding that the resort is fully staffed currently.