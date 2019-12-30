Despite rumors, Summit County residents will still have to head west to get In-N-Out Burger — for now

A fake sign was posted in Silverthorne that popular California burger chain In-N-Out was coming to Summit County.

Photo from One Man’s Junk Summit County / Facebook

SILVERTHORNE — On Friday, Dec. 27, a Facebook post on One Man’s Junk Summit County claimed that In-N-Out Burger, a popular California fast food joint, was coming to Summit County.

The post blew up with ecstatic locals, skeptics and upset Summit County purists. People posted that there was a sign that said In-N-Out Burger “Here Soon” near a lot in Silverthorne.

Unfortunately for those who crave animal-style burgers, Summit County residents are still going to have to travel west to get their hands on In-N-Out, as Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland confirmed the sign was fake.

“People put up fake signs, and Silverthorne was just the latest place that occurred,” Hyland wrote in an email.

According to Inc.com, the prank of putting up fake In-N-Out coming soon signs has become a phenomenon specific to the fast food chain that — until recently — refused to expand out of California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon.

While In-N-Out isn’t coming to Silverthorne, Summit County residents soon won’t have to drive to another state to get their fix. The Know by the Denver Post confirmed that In-N-Out is expanding to Colorado, and there are four confirmed locations: Lone Tree, Fort Collins, Aurora and Colorado Springs.

The new Colorado distribution center and first Colorado location will be in Colorado Springs and is expected to open in the summer.