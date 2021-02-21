Despite shots advantage, Summit High hockey loses to Steamboat in OT

Summit Tigers forward Graham Begley takes a faceoff versus Battle Mountain in the Tigers' loss to the Huskies at home at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge Wednesday. The Tigers lost Saturday night in overtime on the road at Steamboat Springs.

The Summit High School varsity hockey team fought valiantly but lost in overtime on the road at Steamboat Springs 3-2 Saturday night.

The Tigers outshot the Sailors 14-6 in the first period, but the game was tied at 1-1 thanks to even-strength goals for each side. Steamboat’s Maxwell Kenney opened the scoring 11:02 into the first period on a goal assisted by Quinn Dorris and Coleman Bohmer. The Tigers tied it up just over three minutes later with a goal scored by Boone Steinberg at the 14:25 mark, assisted by Zach Carleton and Cooper Pederson.

The second period was full of penalties, with seven in total — all two-minute minors — including four against Steamboat and three against the Tigers. Steamboat’s Kenney scored his second goal of the night on a power play, but was the only skater to convert on a power play in the period as several concurrent penalties against each side resulted in 4-on-4 hockey. The pattern was reflected throughout the end of the game, as despite 14 infractions total there were only six power-play opportunities — four for the Tigers and two for the Sailors. Summit outshot the Sailors 8-5 in the second period.

With fewer than seven minutes remaining in the third period, Summit’s Hank Kasch scored on a power-play goal at the 10:35 mark to tie the game at 2-2, assisted by Foster Krueger. Summit outshot Steamboat 13-7 in the period to end regulation with a 35-18 shots-on-goal advantage — nearly twice as many as the Sailors.

Just under eight minutes into overtime, Steamboat’s Quinn Dorris scored an even-strength goal assisted by Trey Haggarty and Coleman Bohmer to give the Sailors the victory over the Tigers and avenge a 3-1 road loss to Summit in Breckenridge earlier this month.

Tigers freshman goaltender Finn Schroder played all 58:37 in goal and stopped 16 shots against 19 attempts. Steamboat goaltender Ryan Hoffner saved 33 of 35 shots against him.

The loss dropped Summit to 1-6 on the season and to sixth place in the CHSAA 4A Mountain Conference standings. Steamboat’s win improved the Sailors’ record to 3-4. Through seven of 13 regular season games played, Summit has scored 18 goals with 35 goals against.

On the season, Ranger Stone leads Summit with three goals scored, while Ryley Cibula and Zach Carleton are tied for the team lead in points with six each. Carleton is also the Tigers’ leader in assists with four.

In 242 minutes in net, Schroder has a save percentage of 85.1%, having stopped 103 of 121 shots on goal. Senior goaltender Andi Bierbaum — who was not with the team this weekend due to a club hockey commitment — has stopped 76 of 93 shots on goal in 122 minutes this season for a save percentage of 81.7%.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Thursday at home versus Glenwood Springs (1-4-1) at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.