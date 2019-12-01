Despite weather, many Summit County businesses report good turnouts for Small Business Saturday

The weather is frigid but spirits are high on this snowy Saturday evening Nov. 30, 2019, on Main Street in Frisco, Colo. as carolers sing songs and await the arrival of Santa and the official lighting of the tree.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Local retailers participated in the other unofficial shopping holiday, Small Business Saturday, on Nov. 30 despite the snowy weather that temporarily shut down several nearby highways. In Frisco, Stork & Bear Co Owner Mary Elaine Moore said she was surprised and happy to see people turning out to support local businesses.

Moore ran an in-store special with 20% off select Patagonia products as well as sales on arts and crafts. The sales will continue through the week. Moore felt the event was well-attended as the kickoff of Wassail Days.

“Folks braved the weather and came out to just enjoy that day of shopping and it was so great to see so many people out shopping,” Moore said.

Moore said the combination of Small Business Saturday and Wassail Days gave people a reason to get out of the house and many customers were pleasantly surprised by the items they found in Moore’s store, which they previously hadn’t frequented.

“I’m very appreciative of everyone that does support small business because it allows us to be here. It’s what allows us to create a main street,” Moore said.

Steve Butts, owner of High Country Designs, had an informal Small Business Saturday event with sales on several of the store’s notorious bear statues and wall prints. Lua Tôn, owner of Frisco’s The Flying Crane and Colisco Wearables, said that both stores launched their own brand of fleece jackets and leggings for Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday combined with Wassail Days and the town of Frisco Christmas tree lighting event brought many customers in to enjoy our live music and check off their holiday gift giving list,” Tôn wrote in a text message.

Mason Mitchell, owner of Limber Grove in Breckenridge, wanted to focus on giving back during the shopping frenzied weekend. Mitchell said he wanted to remind people that the season is about giving.

“That’s what we want our role to be is to be a little bit different,” Mitchell said. “We did do 20% off everything online and in-store but we’re also donating 100% of our online sales profits to Big City Mountaineers.”

Mitchell said this promotion went from Thanksgiving through the following Monday. He explained that Big City Mountaineers is an important Colorado nonprofit to him because they provide under-resourced youth from the city with outdoor activities and adventures, which can be therapeutic and eye-opening.

“Instead of focusing on discounts for our customers we were focused on donating 100% of our profits,” Mitchell said.

Limber Grove will be donating $500 to the nonprofit on Tuesday, which was more than their reported profits as of Sunday, Dec. 1.

The 10K’ Merchant Association of Breckenridge headed Breckenridge’s Small Business Saturday. The founder of the organization, Rob Prescott, said 42 businesses participated in the event and each participating store did their own in-store giveaway, with a total of $3,000 in prizes.

Prescott also co-owns Cowboys and Daisies and said that the shoppers were made up of locals, visitors that were in town for the weekend and even visitors who drove up from Denver that day.

“People that came up and came to the stores they were definitely die-hards,” Prescott said, noting that one couple told him it took nine hours to get to Breckenridge from Denver.

Cowboys and Daisies had a unique sale where any customer who found a blue item, which is the color of Small Business Saturday, would receive 20% off that item.

Outsider, a Breckenridge clothing store, had several discounts. Owner Todd Wroblewski explained that the sustainability-focused store gave a locals discount, half-off sale items and select shoes. Wroblewski said that while the turnout was a bit low yesterday, the sale is continuing today and the store is looking much busier.