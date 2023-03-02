Details on Keystone’s summer event lineup, free concert series announced

Residents at Kindred enjoy Keystone’s many festivals and events, like the popular annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival. Tickets are now on sale for Keystone's 2023 summer festival and event schedule.

Kyle Moorman/Courtesy photo

Keystone Neighbourhood Co. has formally announced Keystone’s summer event lineup for the summer.

The offerings include food, spirits, wine or beer and music.

It will kick off with the Bacon and Bourbon Festival from June 24-25, followed by the Wine and Jazz Festival from July 15-16.

The longstanding August Bluegrass and Beer Festival will happen from Aug. 5-6 while the Labor Day Oktoberfest celebration will close out the festival season on Sept. 2.

In addition to the summer festival classics, the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. events team is excited to bring back the River Run Village event series including the Align in the Pines Yoga gatherings and the Friday afternoon free Keystone concert series.

Keystone will also host the Mountain Town Music Fest , which will feature an amazing headlining act alongside Salida Circus performances on Aug. 19.

Leading up to the 4th of July holiday, Stars and Guitars will come to River Run Village on Saturday, July 1, with headliner Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue entertaining the holiday visitors and locals alike.

Tickets are now on sale for all of Keystone’s events. Event organizers recommend buying tickets in advance since last season every Saturday was sold out.

To purchase tickets, visit KeystoneFestivals.com.