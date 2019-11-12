Details still scarce in Breckenridge shooting investigation

BRECKENRIDGE — Progress is being made into the investigation regarding the death of Brendan Rye last week, though things are still moving slowly, according to officials.

At about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6, the Breckenridge Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot in the 1000 block of Grandview Drive. Officers discovered two injured people at the scene, including 29-year-old Brendan Rye, who was found unresponsive with significant injuries and later died at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

The other person, who suffered a gunshot wound in the leg, has since been identified as 35-year-old Miles Tovar of Breckenridge, according to Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown. There was a third person on scene who called the police but was uninjured, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.

Brown said little has happened from a legal perspective since the incident. He said a Boulder County pathologist performed an autopsy Friday on Rye. Representatives from the Breckenridge Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and the Summit County Coroner’s Office attended the autopsy.

While the move represents progress, Brown said the results will be analyzed at length before investigators are ready to come to any conclusions, a process he said could take weeks.

“All of the law enforcement and investigative agencies involved are collaborating in the process of developing a complete investigation, and determining the circumstances that played out resulting in this young man’s death,” Brown said. “I expect that process will take weeks, not days, in order to reach a conclusion about how the fatality occurred in a definitive manner.”

Brown obviously noted that Rye’s cause of death was not natural but said his office is still considering whether the case could be considered a homicide chargeable in court. No arrests have been made, and no charges have been brought at this time.