Devil’s Thumb Fire in Grand County remains at 95 acres, now 25% contained

An aircraft dumps flame retardant over the Devil’s Thumb Fire Wednesday morning.

Susan Oderwald/Courtesy photo

The Devil’s Thumb Fire near Fraser remains at 95 acres, and is 25% contained as of Thursday evening.

Steep, rocky terrain with sometimes chest-high blowdown is slowing progress for crews on the ground. Trail closures are anticipated and the public should avoid the areas near the fire. Road barricades are in place at the boundaries of James Peak Protection Area on Forest Service Road 128 (Water Board Road), according to officials from the Forest Service.

Yesterday’s rain helped with suppression efforts and fire activity was minimal. Crews are working on securing a perimeter around the fire by constructing direct and indirect handlines, according to a daily update posted on InciWeb.

While Tuesday’s initial estimate of the fire’s size by the U.S. Forest Service was 20 acres, upon reassessment it was determined that a more accurate estimate of the fire was 50 acres, according to Christopher Green, a public affairs specialist with the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

“That’s because low lying smoke made the initial size up difficult,” Green stated in an email to Sky-Hi News. “We got a more accurate estimate of 50 acres, not because the fire more than doubled in size.”

Meaning that the fire grew from 50 to 95 acres in the first 24 hours.

The Devil’s Thumb Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Devil’s Thumb Trailhead, approximately 7 miles northeast of Fraser. The cause is unknown and still under investigation.

The Arapaho-Roosevelt Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire Wednesday morning, and the incident commander is Michael Smith of the U.S. Forest Service.

Currently, there are two initial attack crews, two hotshot crews, a hand crew and four helicopters working the fire.

A wildfire burns in near the Devil’s Thumb area. This picture was taken east of Devil’s Thumb Ranch at approximately 4:30 p.m. July 4. Mari McDavid/Courtesy photo

Although the fire is burning only on Forest Service land, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office will remain involved in fire suppression operations by aiding in assessment, planning and operational processes as necessary.

Currently, there are no evacuations in place and there are no expected pre-evacuations, according to Erin Opsahl, the communications director for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“As we are all aware, conditions in wildfire country can change unexpectedly. Please remain vigilant and take this opportunity to review our county-wide evacuation map ,” Opsahl stated.

Local officials are urging residents to sign up for CodeRed alerts . Updates and information about the Devil’s Thumb Fire can be found on InciWeb .

