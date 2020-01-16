Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort to host inaugural Snowboarder Magazine awards

Steamboat Springs native and Breckenridge resident Taylor Gold flies high over Breckenridge Ski Resort during his run through last winter's modified superpipe competition at the Dew Tour.

Courtesy Dew Tour

FRISCO — Snowboarder Magazine will host the first Snowboarder Awards at Copper Mountain Resort during next month’s Dew Tour.

The event, which is free for the public to attend, is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Grand Hall in East Village. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Historically, when Dew Tour took place at Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Transworld Snowboarding magazine would host its annual Transworld Snowboarding Riders’ Poll Awards at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. The inaugural event for Snowboarder Magazine continues Dew Tour’s tradition of having a snowboarding award show during the event’s festivities, which are scheduled Feb. 6-9.

“Conceived in 1999, our Rider of the Year accolades have been historically celebrated in print and online,” Snowboarder representatives wrote on their website, “but this year we will be announcing the winners of each category live and in person.”

The awards show will honor the best snowboarding movies, riders and videos released from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019. The magazine said it’s expanded voting to include the largest number of ballots ever.

“With (more than) 350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party,” the magazine wrote on its website.

The awards show also will feature a category in which members of the public can vote: the Men’s and Women’s Fan Favorite presented by Toyota. To vote, visit snowboarder.com/awards.

Categories include: Men’s and Women’s Rider of the Year, Men’s and Women’s Rookie of the Year, Men’s and Women’s Most Valuable Video Player, Short Film of the Year and Movie of the Year

Another event, the Newschoolers.com 20th anniversary award show, will take place Feb. 7. Newschoolers is a media outlet devoted to freestyle skiing, and the award show at Copper during Dew Tour will be a blowout party to honor freeskiers from past and present. The Newschoolers show also continues Dew Tour’s tradition of having a freeskiing award show at the event.

“While most of the awards will be contemporary, we’ll also be taking a look back through our storied history and recognizing some of the key individuals who brought both ourselves, and skiing as a whole, to where we are today,” Newschoolers representatives wrote about the event.