Dew Tour, Beyond the Boundaries partner for women’s ski and ride day at Copper Mountain Resort

Austrian snowboard star Anna Gasser, right, interacts with fellow athletes and fans during the Dew Tour slopestyle women's finals in December 2018 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Summit Daily file

COPPER MOUNTAIN — As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s first year hosting the Dew Tour, Dew Tour and Beyond the Boundaries — a snowboard camp and tour company devoted to women — are partnering for a free ride-along day for 75 women.

Slated for Saturday, Feb. 8, the ride-along is free, though attendees will need a lift ticket or season pass to join. Dew Tour and Beyond the Boundaries are encouraging interested attendees to register at bit.ly/dewtourgirlsrideday.

In a news release, Beyond the Boundaries said the day will consist of professional riders and experienced coaches snowboarding with attendees in a comfortable and casual riding environment. The day will focus on snowboarders learning new things and meeting like-minded women. No terrain park experience is necessary to attend, as the ride day will be ideal for freestyle beginners as well as expert park snowboarders.

Though Beyond the Boundaries representatives say the riding won’t be as structured as weekend-long camps, there will be a focus on trying new things, as the coaches will be in attendance to provide tips and advice for new tricks in the park and out on the trails.

The ride day will begin at 9 a.m. followed by group riding for the next three hours. Then at noon, snowboarders will break into smaller groups for a more dedicated ride time through 1:30 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., the group will break for lunch and to watch the women’s streetstyle ski and snowboard rail jam competitions at Dew Tour, which are scheduled for 1:30-3:30 p.m. At 3:30, any final riding will take place before apres festivities, which will include a raffle from Beyond the Boundaries’ sponsors.