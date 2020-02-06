Dew Tour Day 1: Live streams and coverage from Copper Mountain Resort

Editor’s note: This morning’s men’s snowboard and freeski slopestyle qualification rounds at Dew Tour at Copper Mountain have been cancelled due to weather concerns. As a result, Saturday’s snowboard (10:45 a.m.) and freeski (1 p.m.) finals will feature two runs for all 17 athletes in each competition.

Today’s next live stream will be the ski team challenge streetstyle, at 4 p.m., which you can watch above. This story will be updated with live coverage results throughout the day.

COPPER MOUNTAIN – Old Man Winter is trying to steal the show before Dew Tour even begins.

With snow in the forecast over the next few days, including forecasted high winds and blowing snow on Friday, the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort has made last-minute changes to its competition schedule in order to take the safety of its athletes into highest consideration.

Namely, the Dew Tour bumped up several of its slopestyle events, including the loaded men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier, to Thursday in an attempt to get the competitions in during safer windows of time. But then on Thursday morning, Dew Tour cancelled the qualification round due to more weather concerns. That means slopestyle will be a finals-only competition on Saturday.

Come Saturday, Ohio native and Summit County resident Red Gerard, will be dropping into the Dew Tour’s slopestyle course at Woodward Copper’s Central Park at 10:45 a.m.

On the heels of a bronze medal and runner-up finish last month at elite slopestyle competitions at X Games Aspen and the Laax Open, respectively, Gerard appears primed to take on 16 of the world’s best slopestyle riders on a Woodward Copper course that seems to be a challenge.

That said, Gerard was riding creatively through the slope course’s features in practice, including looking good on a canon-rail-to-redirect feature up top and on a wall ride further down the rails section.

The men’s snowboard slopestyle competition features such names as X Games gold medalist Darcy Sharpe of Canada, Canadian stars Mark McMorrris and Max Parrot, and international heavy-hitters Sven Thorgren and Yuki Kadono. On Saturday, they all will join Norwegian star and defending Dew Tour champion Stale Sandbech.

Thursday afternoon, various snowboard and ski brands will take on each other in the snowboard and freeski team challenge events. The team challenges include modified superpipe, slopestyle and streetstyle competitions, and Gerard is slated to represent Team Burton.

Check back throughout the day for results and below for Thursday’s schedule, links to live streams and to read up on all of our feature coverage in the lead-up to Dew Tour making its debut at Copper Mountain.

THURSDAY’S LIVE STREAMS

Snowboard team challenge – slopestyle, Central Park, 12:30 p.m.

Norwegian star and defending Dew Tour men’s snowboard slopestyle champion Stale Sandbech led Team Oakley to the lead in the snowboard team challenge after the first portion of the contest, slopestyle, on Thursday afternoon.

Sandbech followed up a 91.33 on his first run with a 95.00 on his second run through the abbreviated slopestyle course, which was only rails, no jumps, due to Thursday’s weather and riding conditions. Sandbech’s 95.00 run through the rails included a pretzel off an up rail into the side-hit shark fin redirect feature at the top of the course before he concluded the rails with a cab 540 off of a similar up rail.

Team Oakley totaled a score of 175.33 via Sandbech and women’s rider Jamie Anderson of the U.S., ahead of the 153.66 from Team Volcom (Torgeir Bergrem, Hailey Langland) and the 149.66 from Team Burton (Red Gerard and Anna Gasser). Gerard’s best run through the rails scored a 74.33 led by a frontside cork 720 dismount off of the up bar at the bottom of the rail course. With the win in slope, Oakley took 100 points into the pipe, Volcom with 85, Burton 75.

Ski team challenge – slopestyle, Central Park, 1 p.m.

Team Faction took the lead after the rails-only slopestyle portion of the ski team challenge on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the 159.66 from Team Atomic (Megan Oldham, Fabian Boesch) and the 158.99 from Team Volkl (Grace Henderson, Nick Goepper).

Faction scored the 170.66, earning the team 100 points heading into the modified superpipe, led by a 90.66 from U.S. freeskier Alex Hall to combine with 80 points from Guilia Tanno. Hall earned the score on the strength of a 270-degree rotation onto the final up rail with a frontside 630 off of the rail, with a tail tap, he landed switch, or backward.

Snowboard team challenge – modified superpipe, Center Village, 1:45 p.m.

Before Thursday’s modified superpipe portion of the snowboard team challenge began, a slew of the world’s best men’s and women’s snowboarders honored the late Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton who died suddenly earlier this winter.

Danny Davis led the homage to Burton Carpenter, which was a giant snake run with one rider after another lacing an honorary line through the Dew Tour modified superpipe as the snow grew heavier. Afterward, Davis and Burton star Mark McMorris of Canada pointed to the sky and remarked how Burton Carpenter would have appreciated the powder-day-like conditions and the fun of the snake run through the pipe at Copper.

When the competition got underway, it quickly turned into a one-on-one showdown between Davis riding for Burton and another Burton rider in dominant Australian halfpipe star Scotty James riding for Team Oakley. James helped Oakley to a second-place finish and 85 points in the modified superpipe with a line through the course that earned an 88.00 and featured a frontside 720 transitioning from the modified section of the course into the traditional halfpipe.

But Davis one-upped him with a cab 900 on the quarter-pipe takeoff into the slopestyle landing heading into the traditional pipe. Davis followed it up with a big McTwist to earn a 90.00 that earned Burton 100 points heading into the streetstyle nightcap. Oakley leads Burton 185 to 175 entering street.

Ski team challenge – modified superpipe, Center Village, 2:45 p.m.

In near-blizzard, flat-light skiing conditions, Atomic jumped ahead of Faction after the modified superpipe on the strength of an 85.00 run from New Zealand star Nico Porteous. After that 85-point run, just before he dropped in for his second and final run through the course, Porteous quipped “Oh my God! There’s so much snow out there.”

Despite the heavy-snowfall conditions, Porteous put down another fun run in the pipe, including a switch front flip on one of the transition elements above the pipe. Entering the streetstyle portion, Atomic led Faction 1ith 185 total points, ahead of Faction (175) and Volkl (160).

Snowboard team challenge – streetstyle, Center Village, 3:45 p.m.

Led by an inventive 85.66-point run by Finnish star Rene Rinnekangas, Team Oakley won the streetstyle competition with a score of 148.32. The win gave Team Oakley 100 points in the total, three-event team challenge to best runner-up Burton 285-250.

Snowboarding for Burton, North Carolinian and rising star Luke Winkelmann executed a frtonside 180 onto the creeper feature with a switch baside 360 off it, earning an 83.33 despite blizzard conditions to help Burton take second in streetstyle.

Ski team challenge – streetstyle, 4:15 p.m.

As the snow continued to pile up at Copper Mountain’s Center Village – some of the streetstyle features barely visible under the powder – Atomic won the street component and the overall team challenge led by alternate Lucas Mullauer and Megan Oldham of Canada. Atomic edged Faction 285 to 250.

Dew Tour preview: A glimpse of this year's modified superpipe, streetstyle courses Join Summit Daily Sports & Outdoors Editor Antonio Olivero as he previews this year's Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort (free to attend Thursday through Sunday) by taking a look at practice runs Wednesday from the world's best freeskiers and snowboarders in the new modified superpipe and on the streetstyle course.Two-time reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist David Wise joins us to share his toughts on the new course as he and other top freeskiers, including Aaron Blunck of Crested Butte, dial in their competition runs.#ExploreSummit #DewTourRead more about this year's Dew Tour at: bit.ly/DewTourCopperPreview. Posted by Summit Daily News on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

