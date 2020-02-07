Dew Tour Day 2: Live streams and coverage from Copper Mountain Resort

Editor’s note: Due to heavy snow and windy conditions at Copper Mountain Resort, the Dew Tour announced its women’s ski modified superpipe final, originally scheduled for 10 a.m., will be postponed to Saturday, Feb. 8. The men’s and women’s adaptive slalom snowboard final is still currently scheduled for noon, and can be viewed in the video above. This story will be updated with live coverage results and any other schedule changes throughout the day.

COPPER MOUNTAIN – Despite the deepest powder day yet — by far — this year in Summit County, the show must go on at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort.

With more heavy snow and high winds forecasted throughout Friday, Dew Tour has already postponed its women’s ski modified superpipe final originally scheduled for 10 a.m. It also canceled practice for slopestyle and modified superpipe earlier Friday morning.

For Saturday’s competition, Estonian teen phenom Kelly Sildaru is the unquestioned queen of women’s freeskiing, dominant in both the halfpipe and slopestyle courses.

That makes it that much more interesting to see what she might have in store for Dew Tour’s modified superpipe, which many athletes refer to as “pipestyle” over traditional halfpipe.

But after Sildaru narrowly edged Canada’s Cassie Sharpe at X Games, the prideful and high-flying Canadian surely will have all the motivation to capture a Dew Tour championship.

For Friday, many Summit County locals will brave the conditions to ride down Dew Tour’s banked slalom course in the annual Dew Tour adaptive banked slalom event at noon.

Pyeongchang Paralympic gold medalist Mike Minor is just one of a group of Summit locals in contention for the podium.

FRIDAY’S LIVE STREAMS

Men’s and women’s adaptive slalom snowboard final, noon MST

