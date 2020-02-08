Dew Tour Day 3: Live streams and coverage from Copper Mountain Resort
Jam-packed Saturday slate after weather delays
Editor’s note: Watch video coverage of Dew Tour competitions via the live-stream link above throughout the day, beginning with the women’s modified snowboard superpipe final at 9 a.m. As the day progresses, the live stream above will be updated with the latest contest. You can also find live stream links below.
COPPER MOUNTAIN – After nearly three feet of snow dumped on Copper Mountain Resort the past two days, Dew Tour is ready to rock-and-roll with a massive slate of competitions on Saturday.
The action will begin at 9 a.m. with the women’s modified snowboard superpipe and won’t stop until after the men’s snowboard streetstyle final concludes after 7 p.m., eight contests in total from the modified superpipe, to slopestyle to streetstyle courses.
In the modified pipe, American slopestyle and big air legend Jamie Anderson will compete. And without American star Chloe Kim, Anderson will look to knock off top American halfpipe contender Maddie Mastro, international stars in Queralt Castellet of Spain, Jiayu Liu of China and Haruna Matsumoto of Japan.
Afterward, on the ski side, Estonian teen phenom Kelly Sildaru is the unquestioned queen of women’s freeskiing, dominant in both the halfpipe and slopestyle courses. That makes it that much more interesting to see what she might have in store for Dew Tour’s modified superpipe, which many athletes refer to as “pipestyle” over traditional halfpipe.
But after Sildaru narrowly edged Canada’s Cassie Sharpe at X Games, the prideful and high-flying Canadian surely will have all the motivation to capture a Dew Tour championship.
Out on the slope course, Norwegian and defending champ Stale Sandbech has to be a favorite along with Canada’s Mark McMorris and Max Parrot , who both look to make up for slope struggles at X Games.
As for men’s ski slope, the top contenders are 22-year-old Colby Stevenson of Park City and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland, who just topped Stevenson last weekend to win the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California.
As for Stevenson, he won the inaugural ski knuckle huck and ski slopestyle at his rookie appearance at X Games Aspen last month. Top contenders like McEachran don’t look at him as a rookie — the defending Dew Tour champion described Stevenson as “the greatest skier in the world for the past couple of years” after the X Games slopestyle final.
SATURDAY’S LIVE STREAMS
Women’s modified snowboard superpipe final, 9 a.m.
Women’s ski modified superpipe final, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s snowboard slopestyle final, 12:15 p.m.
Men’s ski slopestyle final, 2:15 p.m.
Women’s ski streetstyle final, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s snowboard streetstyle final, 5 p.m.
Men’s ski streetstyle final, 5:45 p.m.
Men’s snowboard streetstyle final, 6:45 p.m.
DEW TOUR COVERAGE
Red Gerard’s journey continues with Burton backcountry film, love-hate relationship with contests
Dew Tour stars ride pow Friday on ‘possibly the deepest day I’ve ever ridden on a resort’
Adaptive snowboarders ride ‘gently’ to tame powder-filled banked slalom course
‘Joy,’ featuring Red Gerard, wins Snowboarder Magazine Movie of the Year award
Event-by-event results from Thursday
Tribute to Jake Burton Carpenter at heart of team challenge
Danny Davis dishes on inspiration to evolve halfpipe snowboarding as Dew Tour again builds modified superpipe
Weather concerns cancel qualifiers, adjust Dew Tour competition schedule
DEW TOUR PREVIEWS
Who to watch this year at Dew Tour, plus our podium predictions
Olivero: Storylines aplenty at Summit County’s winter sports Super Bowl at Copper Mountain
Ahead of Dew Tour’s modified superpipe challenge, Taylor Gold rides new trick to comeback success, including X Games gold
Red Gerard nominated for Snowboarder Magazine Rider of the Year award
Dew Tour unveils slopestyle, streetstyle courses for Copper Mountain
Woodward Copper releases renderings of new Dew Tour modified superpipe
Dew Tour to feature first-ever Snowboarder Magazine awards Thursday, Feb. 6
Copper Dew Tour to host Newschoolers.com 20th anniversary award show Friday, Feb. 7
THE ROAD TO COPPER
Watch: Ahead of Dew Tour at Copper, Crested Butte’s Blunck makes resounding statement with Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix win
Olivero: X Games Aspen competition format an experiment in scoring
Red Gerard wins bronze in slopestyle, first X Games Aspen medal
Taylor Gold wins gold in new competition at X Games Aspen superpipe
Aspen’s Ferreira repeats as X Games ski superpipe champion in showdown with Blunck
Scotty James bests Yuto Totsuka to win third X Games Aspen gold in superpipe
Red Gerard qualifies to X Games final in challenging snowboard slopestyle elimination
Jamie Anderson holds off Laurie Blouin in slopestyle for 17th career X Games podium
ildaru wins first X Games ski superpipe gold over Rachael Karker, Cassie Sharpe
Spaniard Queralt Castellet wins first X Games gold, celebrates grandmother Yaya’s 85th birthday
Breckenridge resident Taylor Gold podiums at Laax superpipe final
Watch: Red Gerard finishes as runner-up at Laax Open slopestyle final
Colorado kids celebrate opening of free Red’s Backyard terrain park at Copper Mountain
Scotty James bests Yuto Totsuka in weather-affected Copper Grand Prix snowboard final
Americans Blunck, Wise tame powder-filled Copper pipe to go 1-2 in Grand Prix ski finals
Red Gerard brings a ‘you get out what you put in’ mentality into new backcountry, contest season
Woodward Copper, Red Gerard honor late Jake Burton Carpenter with memorial lap
Olivero: Red Gerard takes us behind the scenes of the journey to film ‘Joy’
Copper Mountain Resort to host Dew Tour next two winters
Dew Tour won’t return to Breckenridge Ski Resort
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.