Dew Tour Day 3: Live streams and coverage from Copper Mountain Resort

Editor’s note: Watch video coverage of Dew Tour competitions via the live-stream link above throughout the day, beginning with the women’s modified snowboard superpipe final at 9 a.m. As the day progresses, the live stream above will be updated with the latest contest. You can also find live stream links below.

COPPER MOUNTAIN – After nearly three feet of snow dumped on Copper Mountain Resort the past two days, Dew Tour is ready to rock-and-roll with a massive slate of competitions on Saturday.

The action will begin at 9 a.m. with the women’s modified snowboard superpipe and won’t stop until after the men’s snowboard streetstyle final concludes after 7 p.m., eight contests in total from the modified superpipe, to slopestyle to streetstyle courses.

LIVE: Powder-day storm overtakes Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort, causes schedule changes. Summit locals to drop in to adaptive banked slalom course at 12:30 p.m. Go to bit.ly/DewTourDay2 for all of Summit Daily’s extensive coverage.#DewTour #PowderDay #ExploreSummit Posted by Summit Daily News on Friday, February 7, 2020

In the modified pipe, American slopestyle and big air legend Jamie Anderson will compete. And without American star Chloe Kim, Anderson will look to knock off top American halfpipe contender Maddie Mastro, international stars in Queralt Castellet of Spain, Jiayu Liu of China and Haruna Matsumoto of Japan.

Afterward, on the ski side, Estonian teen phenom Kelly Sildaru is the unquestioned queen of women’s freeskiing, dominant in both the halfpipe and slopestyle courses. That makes it that much more interesting to see what she might have in store for Dew Tour’s modified superpipe, which many athletes refer to as “pipestyle” over traditional halfpipe.

But after Sildaru narrowly edged Canada’s Cassie Sharpe at X Games, the prideful and high-flying Canadian surely will have all the motivation to capture a Dew Tour championship.

Out on the slope course, Norwegian and defending champ Stale Sandbech has to be a favorite along with Canada’s Mark McMorris and Max Parrot , who both look to make up for slope struggles at X Games.

As for men’s ski slope, the top contenders are 22-year-old Colby Stevenson of Park City and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland, who just topped Stevenson last weekend to win the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California.

As for Stevenson, he won the inaugural ski knuckle huck and ski slopestyle at his rookie appearance at X Games Aspen last month. Top contenders like McEachran don’t look at him as a rookie — the defending Dew Tour champion described Stevenson as “the greatest skier in the world for the past couple of years” after the X Games slopestyle final.

SATURDAY’S LIVE STREAMS

Women’s modified snowboard superpipe final, 9 a.m.

Women’s ski modified superpipe final, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s snowboard slopestyle final, 12:15 p.m.

Men’s ski slopestyle final, 2:15 p.m.

Women’s ski streetstyle final, 4:15 p.m.

Women’s snowboard streetstyle final, 5 p.m.

Men’s ski streetstyle final, 5:45 p.m.

Men’s snowboard streetstyle final, 6:45 p.m.

Dew Tour men's adaptive slalom podium describes competing on pow day At Friday's Dew Tour action the adaptive banked slalom was the only event to go off due to the truly epic powder-day conditions. Despite the gusty winds and snow-filled slalom course, Owen Pick of England, Matti Suur-Hamari of Finland and Keith Gabel of Aspen finished atop the podium. Go to bit.ly/DewTourDay2 for all of Summit Daily’s extensive coverage. #DewTour #PowderDay #ExploreSummit Posted by Summit Daily News on Friday, February 7, 2020

