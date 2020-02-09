Dew Tour Day 4: Live streams, updated coverage from Copper Mountain Resort

Editor’s note: Watch video coverage of Dew Tour competitions via the live-stream link above throughout the day, beginning with the men’s ski superpipe final at 9 a.m. As the day progresses, the live stream above will be updated with the latest contest. You can also find live stream links below. Contests may also be postponed or canceled due to Sunday’s latest batch of weather.

COPPER MOUNTAIN – With the world’s best freeskiers and snowboarders in town, Mother Nature can’t even hold herself back from hanging out at the Dew Tour all weekend at Copper Mountain Resort.

With Sunday’s latest batch of powder, Copper Mountain has now received just about three feet of fresh snow since Dew Tour began. That said, after some creative schedule adjustments Copper hosted all scheduled events for Dew Tour – sans a pair of qualifying rounds – through Saturday’s epic slate when Red Gerard won slopestyle gold in front of an adoring home crowd, Alex Hall had a day winning men’s ski streetstyle and finishing runner-up in slope and Miles Fallon dropped jaws to the packed-powder floors in men’s snowboard streetstyle.

As for Sunday, though, snow and gusty winds figure to potentially alter Dew Tour’s plans for the pair of men’s modified superpipe finals in the morning and especially the women’s slopestyle events in the afternoon. That said, check back here at our Summit Daily watch live post for everything you need to know about Sunday’s Dew Tour as developments progress:

As for Sunday’s events, the men’s freeski superpipe final is maybe the most loaded of finals at Dew Tour in terms of American talent, as there’s no shortage of potential U.S. podium placers.

Riding high on his dominant five-double-cork championship run at Mammoth Mountain last week, Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck looked stylish as ever on the modified pipe at Copper Mountain during practice Wednesday. But the man who beat him at X Games last month and at Dew Tour last year, Alex Ferreira of Aspen, figures to have something to say about that No. 1 spot.

Other contenders to keep an eye on are twice-reigning Olympic halfpipe gold medalist and U.S. veteran David Wise, who is skiing well despite a broken femur in the offseason. Young Americans in the high-flying Birk Irving of Winter Park and the powerful Hunter Hess of Oregon also could steal the show, as could the return of New Zealand’s Nico Porteous.

As for men’s snowboard superpipe to follow, can anyone stop Scotty James? Maybe the modified superpipe can? After 10 consecutive wins in halfpipe events, including in the modified pipe at Breckenridge Ski Resort last year, it doesn’t seem likely the Australian star will be defeated.

Park crews remarked Wednesday how they could recognize James’ tracks on the modified course’s features based on where they were — signaling just how big he’s airing. That’s not a good sign for the rest of the competition.

But if anyone is to best him, Mammoth Grand Prix champ Yuto Totsuka is at the top of the list. A group of creative American riders, led by Danny Davis of Michigan and including Chase Josey of Idaho, Jake Pates of Eagle and Toby Miller of California, also will go for broke.

Out on the slopestyle course, Jamie Anderson will look for another win after her X Games Aspen medal last month is proof the 29-year-old is still at the top of her game.

With last year’s runner-up Julia Marino out due to injury, young American Hailey Langland also has the bag of tricks to tame this course no matter the weather. And then there’s Austrian star and defending Dew Tour champ Anna Gasser, who will look to make up for going home empty-handed from X Games.

And then for the final event of the weekend, despite a bruised knee Estonian teen phenom Kelly Sildaru will be the betting favorite Sunday on the slope course. Sildaru won this event in Aspen last month.

If there is anyone who might be able to knock off Sildaru on Sunday, it’s Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland. The 2018 Olympic slopestyle gold medalist proved with her silver in Aspen last month that she’s ready if Sildaru leaves it for the taking.

SUNDAY’S LIVE STREAMS

Men’s ski modified superpipe final, 9 a.m.

Men’s snowboard modified superpipe final, 10:45 a.m.

Women’s snowboard slopestyle final, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s ski slopestyle final, 2 p.m.

