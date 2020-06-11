Dew Tour Live to feature Red Gerard on Friday afternoon | SummitDaily.com
Dew Tour Live to feature Red Gerard on Friday afternoon

Gerard to take questions from fans, talk snowboarding highlights

Antonio Olivero
  

Red Gerard rides a rail at Copper Mountain Resort en route to winning the men’s snowboard slopestyle final Feb. 8 on day three of the Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Olympic, Dew Tour and Burton Open champion snowboarder Red Gerard will take part in a Dew Tour Live episode at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12.

The Dew Tour Live episode, hosted by Chris Cote and Breckenridge snowboarder Todd Richards, is an opportunity for fans to submit questions in the comments of the live video feed for a chance to have them answered on air by Gerard and his close friends and fellow pro snowboarders Brock Crouch, Hailey Langland and Luke Winkelmann.

The fifth episode of Dew Tour Live will be broadcast from the Snowboarder Magazine office and also feature the riders chatting about video highlights before they take part in a skate session at the TransWorld skateboarding park.

To watch and take part in the Dew Tour Live episode, visit DewTour.com/tag/dew-tour-live.

