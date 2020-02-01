Dew Tour releases Apple, Android application to follow live action

An overview of the streetstyle course skiers and snowboarders will ride at next week's Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Dew Tour

For those who aren’t able to make it to Copper Mountain Resort next Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 6-9, Dew Tour has released a mobile application to follow along with the live snowboard and freeski action.

Available for download on iPhone and iPad and on Android, the Dew Tour app — searchable in the Apple App Store as “Dew Tour Contest Series” — has been updated to reflect the current location, key information, event times, live streams, real-time scoring, maps, results and more before the 2020 Winter Dew Tour at Copper.

Via the application, fans can plan a dynamic schedule personal to their interests. Users can search for specifics within the Dew Tour schedule and athlete list.

Dew Tour has also updated its Giphy channel on popular social media platforms so fans can use new GIFs and Stickers through the weekend.

To find the Dew Tour Giphy content, search for “dewtour” or “dew tour” in each application. Dew Tour GIFs can be used in Instagram direct messages, tweets, Facebook comments, texts, Slack and more. Dew Tour stickers can be used on Instagram Stories and Snapchat.