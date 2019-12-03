Dew Tour schedule announced, including expanded Streetstyle competitions

Steamboat Springs native and Breckenridge resident Taylor Gold flies high over Breckenridge Ski Resort during his run through last winter's modified superpipe competition at the Dew Tour.

Courtesy Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Mountain Dew and the Adventure Sports Network Group announced Tuesday the initial schedule for the Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition and festival Feb. 6-9 at Copper Mountain Resort.

As part of the announcement, it was shared for the first time that Dew Tour’s Streetstyle competition will take place on the mountain just above the base of Center Village. During the Dew Tour’s more than decadelong run at Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Streetstyle competition took place on a course set up on a closed portion of Breckenridge’s downtown streets.

The men’s and women’s Streetstyle competitions are just two events scheduled for Dew Tour, which will begin Thursday, Feb. 6 with the women’s ski modified superpipe finals, men’s ski slopestyle qualifiers and the snowboard team challenge.

Also Feb 6, Dew Tour will host the second annual Gerhard Gross Memorial Race, which is in honor of the late Dew Tour content director and longtime snowboard industry veteran Gross.

Come Feb. 7, local fans will get the chance to watch elite Summit County stars such as Red Gerard and Chris Corning in individual action during the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier. The day also will include the men’s and women’s adaptive snowboard banked slalom, which will feature several local Summit County para snowboarders who train at Copper Mountain Resort, including 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic multi-medalist Mike Minor of Frisco.

To cap the night, Dew Tour will feature newschoolers.com’s 20th anniversary award show and blowout party, which will honor freeskiers from past and present.

“While most of the awards will be contemporary, we’ll also be taking a look back through our storied history and recognizing some of the key individuals who brought both ourselves, and skiing as a whole, to where we are today,” Newschoolers representatives wrote about the event.

Feb. 8 will be an action-packed day at Copper, as the Dew Tour will host the women’s snowboard modified superpipe final and the men’s snowboard and men’s ski slopestyle finals. Later in the day, Copper will host Dew Tour’s men’s and women’s pro Streetstyle finals as well as the Girls Who Ride women’s Streetstyle ski and snowboard finals. Outside of competitions, the day also will include the Beyond the Boundaries session, an open-to-the-public women’s snowboard ride day, which encourages female snowboarders to interact and ride with elite female riders.

In Tuesday’s announcement, event organizers also said Dew Tour will have a free on-snow concert the evening of Dec. 8 at Copper Mountain.

For the finale, Dew Tour is saving some of its highly anticipated competitions, including men’s ski modified superpipe, men’s snowboard superpipe, women’s snowboard slopestyle and women’s ski slopestyle.

And throughout the event, the base of Copper Mountain will host the Dew Tour Experience, which includes athlete autograph signings, photo opportunities, poster signings and giveaways.

Along with Streetstyle, Copper’s Center Village also will be the best place to watch the modified superpipe competitions. The slopestyle competitions will be held in Copper’s Central Park, which can be accessed via the American Flyer lift out of Center Village and the Woodward Express — formerly the Union Creek Quad — out of West Village.

Dew Tour is free and open to the public.

Team challenge changes

Dew Tour is spicing up this year’s team challenge competition, which pits skiers and riders representing different snowboard and ski companies against each other.

New this year, each ski and snowboard company team will build a roster of six riders featuring one male and one female rider for each discipline: slopestyle, modified superpipe and Streetstyle. Streetstyle’s inclusion in the team challenge will be a first this year.

Each of those three disciplines will take the best of a two-run format from each company’s top male and female athletes, who will be judged on overall impression. The top men’s and women’s score will be combined for each team to create one total team section score. In the end, all scores are totaled for one overall score, making the highest-scoring team the winner.

Brands confirmed to complete include Volkl, Atomic and Faction for skiing and Burton, Oakley and Volcom for snowboarding.