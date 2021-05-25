Dew Tour to return to Copper Mountain Resort in December

Red Gerard competes for Team Burton in the slopestyle snowboard team challenge on Feb. 6, 2020, at Copper Mountain Resort.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Mountain Dew and The Adventure Sports Network Group announced Tuesday, May 25, that the annual Winter Dew Tour competition and festival will return to Copper Mountain Resort from Dec. 16-19.

The event’s return to Copper Mountain comes after it was canceled for the 2020-21 winter in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The most recent Winter Dew Tour took place in February 2020 and was the event’s debut at Copper Mountain Resort after years at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The mid-December date is also a return to the event’s traditional calendar spot in Breckenridge.

The four-day event will include the world’s best skiers and snowboarders competing in individual halfpipe, slopestyle and para snowboard competitions as well as a calendar of fan-based activities.

The event will be hosted out of Copper’s Center Village, from which the event’s modified superpipe or traditional superpipe is accessed. Slopestyle will be held in Woodward Copper’s Central Park, an elite-level Woodward Mountain Park facility.

Winter Dew Tour spokesperson Melissa Gulloti said in a news release that current plans are for the event to remain free and open to the public, but final details will be available in the fall.