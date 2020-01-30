Dew Tour unveils slopestyle, streetstyle courses at Copper Mountain Resort

A view of the Dew Tour streetstyle course, which will be hosted in the Red's Backyard terrain zone next week at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Dew Tour officials on Wednesday released renderings of the slopestyle and streetstyle courses that will host next week’s snowboard and freeski competitions at Copper Mountain Resort.

The slopestyle course — which will be in Woodward Copper’s Park Lane terrain park, accessible via American Flyer out of Center Village or the Woodward Express out of West Village — will have seven distinct zones, according to the release.

That includes three multi-option jib pads in the rails section at the top of the course. The first of those jib pads includes an option at far right of the course where snowboarders and skiers can hit an up rail to a hip landing. The third jib pad, the Woodward Copper feature, includes a rainbow rail to a down rail, among other creative options.

The course then will roll into a transition feature, mirrored side hits with 13-foot walls that lead to traditional forward landings. The course will then conclude with a series of three consecutively larger jumps at 55 feet, 62 feet and 68 feet.

Streetstyle

In the past, Dew Tour set up a special streetstyle course on a closed-off portion of downtown Breckenridge. This year, streetstyle will take place in the Red’s Backyard rail garden, a new terrain park zone in Copper’s Center Village adjacent to Woodward’s superpipe.

Special for Dew Tour, though, the rail garden will be outfitted with eight unique elements, including jersey barriers, rails and a shipping container. The course also will be 200 feet longer this year compared with year’s past in downtown Breckenridge.

Dew Tour officials released details on its modified superpipe last week and said in a Wednesday release that this year’s modified pipe will demand expertise in both traditional halfpipe and slopestyle riding. With that, Dew Tour announced U.S. Olympic gold medalist and 2020 X Games Aspen slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson is scheduled to compete in both slopestyle and modified superpipe next week.

Dew Tour is scheduled for Feb. 6-9 at Copper Mountain Resort. For more information, including a full schedule, visit dewtour.com/snow.