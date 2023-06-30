Did you see the snow and funnel clouds in the Colorado mountains?

This screenshot of a Colorado Department of Transportation road conditions camera captured snow on Loveland Pass on the morning of Friday, June 30.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Summit County and the surrounding area experienced extreme weather Friday, June 30.

Snow fell on Loveland Pass, funnel clouds were spotted in Park County and a lightning storm prompted action from Summit County Search and Rescue Group.

