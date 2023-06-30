Did you see the snow and funnel clouds in the Colorado mountains?
Summit County and the surrounding area experienced extreme weather Friday, June 30.
Snow fell on Loveland Pass, funnel clouds were spotted in Park County and a lightning storm prompted action from Summit County Search and Rescue Group.
If you captured any photos or video of extreme weather in Summit County or the mountains of Colorado, send it to share@summitdaily.com for a chance to be featured online and on our social media channels.
