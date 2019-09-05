Dierks Bentley ticketed in Colorado for fishing without a license after concertgoers tip off wildlife officials

Dierks Bentley was ticketed for fishing without a license after concertgoers tipped off wildlife officials. The country music superstar paid the $139.50 fine in cash.

Screenshot from Dierks Bentley Twitter

Throughout a three-day music festival in Buena Vista, country music superstars Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan bragged on stage about the fishing they did earlier in the weekend.

And what did the Colorado concertgoers do after hearing the two trade tall tales?

They called Colorado Parks and Wildlife to see if the singers had fishing licenses.

“It was very heartening that they cared that much,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin said.

But the calls weren’t enough to give either man a ticket until Bentley posted a photo online Sunday of him holding a decent-sized brown trout in Cottonwood Creek in the small central Colorado town.

