Dillon Amphitheater announces summer 2022 lineup

Almost all of the musical acts have been slotted for Dillon Amphitheater’s summer season, according to the town’s announcement on Wednesday, April 20. Like previous seasons, it will be a mix of free and paid concerts, and shows will run from June 11 through Sept. 15.

Paid performers and concerts include Umphrey’s McGee; Dirty Heads with Soja, Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System; The String Cheese Incident; Trampled By Turtles with Morsel; Caamp: The National; Goose; My Morning Jacket; Shakey Graves; Summit Musicians Relief Fund fundraiser; Flogging Molly & The Interrupters with Tiger Army & The Skints; and Greensky Bluegrass.

Free performers and events are The Long Run; Bonfire Dub; Brass Attack; March Fourth; Beth Steele Community Concert; The Nacho Men; Air Force Band’s Falconaires Jazz Band; Colorado Symphony; Big Richard; The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band; O’Connor Brothers Band and Hobo Village; Buckstein; National Repertory Orchestra; American Music Legacy Festival; Eyes Wide Open; and The Docksiders.

Also returning is the Movies on the Water series, with screenings planned for June 17, July 3, July 16, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2. Still to be announced are musical acts for July 30, Aug. 5, Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.

Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.