Dillon Amphitheater goes red to raise awareness for entertainment industry
The Dillon Amphitheater is participating in the #RedAlertRestart campaign Tuesday, Sept. 1. The venue joins 45 others in the state — such as the Pepsi Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wheeler Opera House and Avon Performance Center along with more across North America — to light up in red and raise awareness of the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact to the live entertainment and events community.
According to a news release, 77% of the people in the entertainment industry have lost all of their income, with 96% of companies cutting staff.
The movement is asking the public to support the entertainment community and for government officials to adopt the Restart Act as well as a extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides additional unemployment help for displaced workers. Visit WeMakeEvents.org for more information about the campaign.
