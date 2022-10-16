Dillon Amphitheater recognized and rewarded for sustainability efforts

The Dillon Amphitheater was recently recognized as a Bronze Level Member of the Colorado Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network.

Town of Dillon/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Green Business Network is a supportive program that cheers on and rewards entities that attempt to be more sustainable.

The bronze level certification recognizes organizations that have started a sustainability journey within daily operations, seeing the hard work pay off.

The Dillon Amphitheater was awarded the distinction because of its “exemplary sustainability efforts,” including improvement on trash sorting, encouragement of patrons to use reusable cups and water bottles and also for their implementation of 100% recyclable aluminum drink receptacles, according to the news release.