Dillon Amphitheater to host a bonus free summer concert this week

Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon

The Dillon Amphitheater has announced that it will host a bonus free summer concert this week featuring Jenny and the Mexicats with Chicos Malos.

The performance scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, will consist of a musical combination that mixes rhythms of jazz, rockabilly, folk, flamenco, reggae, Veracruz, country and cumbia, according to a news release from the town.

The Dillon Amphitheater also has a summer-long free concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, that has been kicking off each week with tunes at the waterfront venue. That series has shows scheduled through September.