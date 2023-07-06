Dillon Amphitheater to host a bonus free summer concert this week
The Dillon Amphitheater has announced that it will host a bonus free summer concert this week featuring Jenny and the Mexicats with Chicos Malos.
The performance scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, will consist of a musical combination that mixes rhythms of jazz, rockabilly, folk, flamenco, reggae, Veracruz, country and cumbia, according to a news release from the town.
The Dillon Amphitheater also has a summer-long free concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, that has been kicking off each week with tunes at the waterfront venue. That series has shows scheduled through September.
