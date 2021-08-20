Dillon Amphitheater to host substance-free concert for middle and high school youths
Middle and high school age youths are invited to attend a free concert from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Sponsored by the local youth coalition UpRISE, the concert is a substance-free event.
A “vape take back” box will be on-site for any kids wishing to safely dispose of a vaping device. A $25 gift card will be given to anyone who disposes of a device.
Performing at the concert is Beau Thomas and other guests. There will also be free empanadas for all attendees. No preregistration is necessary.
