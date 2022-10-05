Dillon approves amendments to annexation plan

A view of housing near the Summit County Recreation Path and Dillon Reservoir in Frisco is pictured April 22.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archives

The majority of the Dillon Town Council approved amendments to the town’s annexation plan , which outlines potential areas for expansion at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Every year, the town reviews the annexation plan, which is called the Three Mile Plan. According to Colorado law, a municipality must adopt an annexation plan prior to the annexation of any land into the municipality, and the plan provides direction to the municipality and land owners concerning land-use issues and infrastructure improvements needed once an area is annexed into the town of Dillon. State law prohibits any town from expanding more than 3 miles from its current boundaries within one calendar year.

Town planner Ned West said the plan details all areas within 3 miles of the town or city boundary that have potential for being annexed into the town. He said town staff and council members typically acknowledge and accept what is currently in the plan. This year, proposed amendments focused around three parcels off of County Road 51 near the Tenderfoot Mountain Trailhead on the town’s northern border.

“With the increasingly dire need for workforce housing and the potential for parcels in this area to be considered for workforce housing, the amendments provide increased flexibility to land development,” a memo to Town Council reads.

According to the plan, there are three areas that are included in the annexation plan boundary for the town of Dillon at this time, though only one is likely to be incorporated in the near future:

Area 1: Denver Water Board property between Tenderfoot Addition and County Road 51

Area 2: U.S. Forest Service parcels adjacent to the Corinthian Hill Subdivision

Area 3: Three parcels near the Dillon water treatment plant, north and west of Road 51

Wording in the plan was adjusted for the Area 3, which appears to be most likely to be incorporated into the town limits. West said these changes would make it easier to allow development on the lots if they eventually get incorporated into the town.

“Those are specific to properties identified in the plan up on County Road 51, and those would be, in particular, properties owned by Denver Water,” West said on Tuesday. “(Denver Water) had some interest in potential residential development and potentially even some workforce housing and some of the statements made in the currently adopted Three Mile Plan (in 2021) would be very restrictive to potential development on some of those sites.”

A map shows three parcels, identified as “Area 3” in the town of Dillon’s annexation plan, that town planners say could be incorporated into Dillon. A recent update to the plan, presented to the Town Council on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, adjusted the plan’s wording around these parcels.

Town of Dillon/Courtesy graphic

Dillon already maintains a transitional employee housing structure with two dwelling units adjacent to the water plant next to Area 3. There are three parcels in this area that the plan states “should be considered for town-coordinated development and potential annexation into the Town.” Two of the parcels are owned by Denver Water, and one is a Forest Service plot that is for currently used for housing, a maintenance shop and storage.

Area 1 is located in the northeast corner of the existing community where U.S. Highway 6 bends from the east to the southeast. The area is surrounded by Highway 6, the Tenderfoot Addition subdivision to the south, County Road 51 to the north and the Oro Grande Trail to the east.

“The site may also present geologic challenges hindering potential development. While this site is included within the annexation plan boundary, it is highly unlikely that this site will be annexed and developed in the near future,” the plan reads.

According to the plan, Area 2, which are Forest Service parcels, “should continue to be used for passive recreational uses and the area should remain undeveloped” as that is the primary goal of the community at this time. If the Forest Service were to dispose of the properties, the plan says town officials could request the lands to be deeded for public use, though this is not expected to happen anytime soon.

The final vote for the amendment was 5-1. The dissenting vote came from council member Kyle Hendricks.