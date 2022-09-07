Dillon approves draft agreement for paid overnight parking enforcement, but many details remain unspecified

Cars sit parked at the Dillon Amphitheater July 6. The town council discussed Tuesday the possibility of enforcing paid overnight parking at lots throughout the town.

Luke Vidic/Summit Daily News

Dillon Town Council reviewed a draft agreement with Interstate Parking Co. for parking management within the town, specifically to regulate paid overnight parking.

Many details remain unsettled, such as which lots will have paid overnight parking and which will not, but, regardless, Interstate Parking is in talks with town officials to possibly take over a large amount of Dillon’s parking enforcement.

Council members gave their support of the draft agreement, and they plan to hammer out the remaining details — like rates and parking passes — at an upcoming meeting. Previous comments from council about local parking passes ranged from $20 to $300.

The agreement outlines the hours of paid parking as from 2-6 a.m. in specific lots, which have not yet been finalized. Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson said it was easier to give the company jurisdiction over all the lots first and determine which ones should have paid parking at a later date. Complications like rotating overnight lots to allow for plowing, among other concerns, made concrete details hard to come by.

“Take the town hall parking lot as an example,” Johnson said. “If we took that out of the rotation, our police department would be doing the parking enforcement, so if the main goal of this contract is to take that parking enforcement away from the police department, we want to include everything.”

A map displays the locations of Interstate Parking Co.’s planned management areas.

Town of Dillon/Courtesy image

Per the agreement, Interstate Parking would be granted management of about 550 of the town’s parking spaces that are split across 12 lots. The town may still consider more spots to add or spots to take out of the agreement.

The agreement would remove some burdens from the Dillon Police Department, although police would still ticket overnight parkers on town streets and elsewhere outside the lots specified in the agreement. Other town burdens, like snow removal and filling potholes, would remain the duty of the town.

Currently, parking during the hours of 2-6 a.m. is prevented on any town right-of-way. Overnight parking is, at the moment, permitted only in the town’s rotating lots as posted on the regulatory signs at the entrance to those lots.

Rates have not been set, and there’s still talk of offering long-term residents some form of parking pass. Rate structures can be changed at any time by the town, according to the agreement.

Council member Renee Imamura said Interstate Parking had solutions like parking permits it could provide. Two residents expressed opinions at Tuesday’s council meeting, asking about that same topic.

In addition to the setting rates and specifying lots, the town will also have to create a new ordinance to authorize Interstate Parking to enforce parking ordinances in the town.

Town Council received a presentation from Interstate Parking at its July 5 work session. Parking enforcement emerged as a possible solution to the town’s parking deficiency.

The agreement would set in motion a three-year contract beginning “tentatively” on Oct. 1 of this year, Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson said Tuesday, with automatic one-year renewals.

Dillon will pay Interstate a management fee equal to 50% of all net revenue, as is the case with Frisco’s agreement with Interstate Parking at the Frisco Bay Marina.

Interstate will not tow any vehicle without the town’s approval, and it will handle all complaints by patrons related to parking, maintaining its signage and equipment and developing a community parking system brand and website, ParkDillon.com.

Interstate will have the authority to issue penalty assessment notices returnable to the Silverthorne Municipal Courts.

If the town terminates the contract during its first term, the town will reportedly owe Interstate Parking Co. $75,000 for the company’s capital expenditures.