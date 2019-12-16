Dillon author releases book to teach children colors and vocabulary

Dillon author Susan Gentile-Suf has published a new book, “Sing a Rainbow,” according to a news release. The book encourages children to sing while they learn colors and vocabulary.

Originally a biology major, Gentile-Suf has been involved with education and arts throughout her career, according to the release. She has a degree in health education and spent 23 years teaching in Summit School District ranging from preschool to 12th grade. She said the book was inspired by her teaching career.