Dillon Cemetery will to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday
Elks Lodge no. 2561, Summit County Boy Scout Troop 188 and Cub Scout Troop 186 will participate in a tribute
The Dillon Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29, to pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, according to a news release from the town.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will include participation from the Elks Lodge No. 2561, Summit County Boy Scout Troop 188 and Cub Scout Troop 186. Following color guard, “The Star Spangled Banner,” the “Pledge of Allegiance” and table honors, there will be a reading of the names of the interred service members at the Dillon Cemetery.
The Summit Concert Band will perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful” and “Taps,” a traditional bugle call associated with military funerals.
The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring old flags to have them properly retired.
