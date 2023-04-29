Dillon chapter of P.E.O. offering academic scholarship to Summit County woman
The Dillon chapter of P.E.O. is offering an academic scholarship to a woman in her junior or senior year of college, pursuing a postgraduate degree or in her final year of a vocational degree, according to a news release from the organization.
The applicant must be a woman who is a graduate of a Summit County high school or a Summit County resident, the release states. She must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States or Canada and meet criterion including demonstration of academic achievement, financial need, commitment to goals and community involvement.
To request an application contact Gayle Westerberg at gaylejw15@gmail.com or at 970-389-7364. Completed applications and transcripts must be received by June 23 and interviews will be conducted from July 10-14.
