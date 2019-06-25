Dillon church to host interactive workshops with Biblical scholar

DILLON – Biblical scholar Charles Manta will conduct three interactive workshops providing in depth discussions on the Lord’s Prayer and the Beatitudes at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon.

The workshops are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 28, 9:30 a.m. to noon June 29 and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 30. For more information, go to LordOfTheMountains.org or call 970-468-6809.