Dillon closes lake loops for the season due to variable ice conditions and warming weather
The closure brings an end to a winter season which saw expanded outdoor programming on the Dillon Reservoir
Dillon has closed the lake loops and community ice rink for the season due to variable ice conditions and warming weather, according to the town’s marketing and communications manager, Suzanne Phillipson.
The town expanded its programming on the Dillon Reservoir this year, adding a loop trail for skiers only, increasing the size of the ice rink and hosting a dog mushing event. With the winter recreation on the reservoir now eclipsed, the town is looking toward summer and next winter, Phillipson said late last month.
