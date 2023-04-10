 Dillon closes lake loops for the season due to variable ice conditions and warming weather | SummitDaily.com
Dillon closes lake loops for the season due to variable ice conditions and warming weather

The closure brings an end to a winter season which saw expanded outdoor programming on the Dillon Reservoir

Ice hockey is set up on the Dillon Reservoir for two tournaments as well as drop-in hockey games in early 2023.
Deb Stacey/Courtesy photo

Dillon has closed the lake loops and community ice rink for the season due to variable ice conditions and warming weather, according to the town’s marketing and communications manager, Suzanne Phillipson.

The town expanded its programming on the Dillon Reservoir this year, adding a loop trail for skiers only, increasing the size of the ice rink and hosting a dog mushing event. With the winter recreation on the reservoir now eclipsed, the town is looking toward summer and next winter, Phillipson said late last month.

