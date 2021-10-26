 Dillon Community Church presents Trunk or Treat | SummitDaily.com
Dillon Community Church presents Trunk or Treat

Halloween is coming early in Dillon. Dillon Community Church is hosting Trunk or Treat Wednesday, Oct. 27. The event includes free candy, hot chocolate and more.
Halloween is coming early in Dillon. Dillon Community Church is hosting Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 371 LaBonte St.

The two-hour event includes free candy, kid games, hot dogs and hot chocolate. For more information, contact Julie Andrews at 303-912-2124 or juliea@dillonchurch.org.

