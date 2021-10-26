Dillon Community Church presents Trunk or Treat
Halloween is coming early in Dillon. Dillon Community Church is hosting Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 371 LaBonte St.
The two-hour event includes free candy, kid games, hot dogs and hot chocolate. For more information, contact Julie Andrews at 303-912-2124 or juliea@dillonchurch.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Explore Summit