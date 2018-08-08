Dillon cuts ribbon on new workforce-housing units

The town of Dillon officially cut the ribbon on the Dillon Ridge Apartments on Tuesday afternoon, hailing the arrival of a new crop of workforce-housing units in town thanks to a public-private partnership with local businesses.

The complex, located across the street from Skyline Cinema 8 near the Dillon Ridge Marketplace, includes three new buildings consisting of 36 two-bedroom rental units. The project comes thanks to a partnership between the town; Scott Dowden, owner of Columbine Hills Concrete; and Tim Crane of Compass Homes Development. "We're just thrilled to have partners from the private sector who have invested their money into a project like this that helps to make our business community stronger by providing year-round workforce housing that's attainable," said Kerstin Anderson, director of marketing and communication for Dillon.

The apartment complex is first and foremost supposed to provide extended housing for Dillon's workforce. At least 50 percent of the units will be tied to a 100 percent average median income as well as a 30-plus hour workweek within the county, meaning renters will have to be active members of the workforce. While such housing is open to any employee working in the county, Dillon employees will get first consideration for placement.

"We've always struggled with housing," said Dowden, a 33-year employer in the area. "We're trying to bring housing into the community that might fit all the employers' needs and desires. With this project being tucked away here in Dillon it really lends itself to a great location. The proximity to the Dillon Ridge Marketplace, the bus stops, City Market and everything is just really convenient."

Wildernest Property Management will handle applications and property management for the complex. For now, applications will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis, though a lottery system could come into play depending on the number of applications. Rent will range from $1,950 to $2,300 a month for two-bedroom, one-bath units and two-bedroom, two-bath units.

The project was completely privately funded and support from the town came in the capacity of modifying the zoning code in the area to allow for 100 percent residential use with a workforce component. Local contractors and businesses completed all of the work on the complex, a point of pride for those involved.

"One hundred percent of the funds and services came from local contractors, local municipalities and local contracting," said Dowden. "It doesn't get better than that, and I think that's what I'm most proud of with this project."

The first of the three buildings, 12-units, will be available to rent starting mid-August, while the other two buildings are scheduled to open at the start of September.

"I think this will go a long way towards filling that need we've been hearing about," said Tom Acre, Dillon's town manager. "I think it's going to benefit everyone in Dillon and surrounding communities. It's good for the town, but just a start."