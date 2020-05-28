Dillon Dam Brewery brews 3,000th batch
The Dillon Dam Brewery is the largest brewpub in the Rocky Mountains and has been in operation since 1997. This week, Head Brewer J.J. Miles and brewer Kevin Crowley cooked up their 3,000th brew Tuesday, May 26.
Miles combined various styles, and the beer is a hazy, brut Pilsner. According to a news release, it is made with Colorado-grown Pilsner malt, Czech lager yeast and hops from Germany, New Zealand and Washington.
Hazy refers to the cloudy appearance while brut means an additional enzyme makes it dry and effervescent like a brut Champagne.
“It will be a smooth, dry, high-(alcohol by volume) hazy blonde lager with orange, tangerine and tangelo flavor and aroma,” Miles said in a news release.
The Pilsner will take about a month to complete and will be on tap by the Fourth of July.
