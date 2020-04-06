Dillon Dam Road could open this week
Summit County residents should expect the Dillon Dam Road to reopen by the end of the week, according to officials.
Officials closed the roadway early last month, after a series of small avalanches and falling rocks damaged a stretch of protective netting above the road, and one rock even slammed into a car driving through the area.
County officials are now hoping to plow the bike path starting this week, along with clearing debris from the roadway, in hopes of opening both up by later this week.
