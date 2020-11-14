Dillon Dam Road, Loveland Pass closed due to hazardous conditions
Dillon Dam Road and Loveland Pass both closed on Saturday morning.
The Summit County Alert system sent out a message about Dillon Dam Road, which closed at around 8:11 a.m. Loveland Pass closed at 8:32 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation road conditions map.
The reasoning for both of the closures is low visibility and hazardous conditions from the winter storm.
Both of the roads remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
