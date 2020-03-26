Dillon Dam Road remains closed

A falling boulder tore steel anchors out of the cliff face on a section of protective netting along Dillon Dam Road on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Courtesy Tom Gosiorowski

The Dillon Dam Road is still closed after falling rocks and damage to the area’s protective netting shut it down earlier this month.

Summit County officials initially expected to reopen the roadway sometime after March 20, though widespread disturbances to businesses and services around the state caused by the new coronavirus outbreak have pushed back the road’s opening.

The road and recreation path remain closed, including to pedestrians and cyclists.