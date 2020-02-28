Dillon Ice Castles announces closing date

People enjoy the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night Saturday, Dec. 28.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Spring is quickly approaching, and as the winter weather starts to fade away, so too will the Dillon Ice Castles.

The company announced Friday that the ice castles will be closing for the season March 7, giving guests just one more week to take in the frozen spires, slides and lights.

The castles — composed of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles, among other features — opened for the season Dec. 28 for the company’s third straight winter constructing the attraction at Dillon Town Park.

Tickets are still available for the final week of operation at IceCastles.com. Dillon residents can get discounted tickets for $5 plus fees for Monday and Thursday. Discount cards are available at Dillon Town Hall for residents with proof of residency.