Dillon Ice Castles postpones opening until Thursday

Due to weather-related challenges, the Dillon Ice Castles is postponing its grand opening until Thursday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

"Our team of ice artisans are working hard to build the castles according to the high standards we've set and our guests deserve," said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis, in a statement. "We understand this unexpected delay comes as an inconvenience to those who have already purchased tickets or were planning to visit the attraction on Wednesday. Unfortunately, we have no control over the weather, and sometimes little notice of what the weather allows us to do.”

Those who already purchased tickets for Wednesday received an email from Ice Castles Tuesday, notifying them of the postponement, and giving them the opportunity to reschedule their visit or receive a refund.

The Utah-based company is currently building ice castles in six locations across North America. The Dillon location will be the first location to open to the public this winter. The interactive attraction will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and spiraling towers embedded with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music at night.