Dillon invites residents to meet town manager candidates

DILLON — The town of Dillon will be holding a meet and greet with the finalists for the open town manager position Wednesday, Nov. 13, and is inviting members of the community to learn more about the candidates before a decision is made.

The town announced that the three finalists for the position were selected earlier this month following the resignation of former Town Manager Tom Acre in September. On Wednesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet each candidate in person and listen to each give a brief presentation.

The finalists include Chad Bird, who serves as the city manager of Decorah, Iowa; Nathan Johnson, who is the city manager for Scottsbluff, Nebraska; and Mike Kosdrosky, executive director of the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority.

The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Dillon Town Hall. The candidates will be further assessed through interview panels with staff and the Dillon Town Council on Nov. 13 and 14, according to the town.