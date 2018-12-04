Dillon kicks off the holiday season with a sing-along and lighting

The town of Dillon is getting into the holiday spirit this week, offering two Christmas themed events including a holiday sing-along and the lighting of the holiday tree at Marina Park.

Festivities kick off on Dec. 5 at the Dillon Community Church with the holiday sing-along, inviting residents and guests to sing Christmos carols, take part in children's activities, snack on cookies and visit with Santa. This year the town will also welcome acclaimed musician Hazel Miller to the celebration. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with Miller taking the stage at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 7, the town is inviting everyone to stop by Marina Park for the Lighting of Dillon, as the town illuminates a giant holiday tree with help from some music and a choreographed light show. Hot-chocolate, popcorn and other refreshments will be provided from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The tree will be on display from Dec. 7 through Jan. 6 with the light show running every half-hour from 4:30 to 9 p.m.