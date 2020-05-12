Dillon lowers speed limits to improve pedestrian safety

Dillon is lowing speed limits for drivers in a number of areas around the town this week, a move meant to help increase pedestrian safety.

The change is part of ongoing efforts to implement traffic-calming measures and improve walkability in the town. The speed limit will be reduced from 25 to 20 mph on Lake Dillon Drive, Tenderfoot Street, Gold Run Circle, Ensign Drive and Corinthian Circle, Elkhorn and Oro Grande Street, East and West La Bonte Street, West Lodgepole Street and Marina Drive, East and West Buffalo Street, Three Rivers Street, and East and West Anemone Trail.

“Traffic volume continues to grow, and with new development and increased visitors, that problem will become more exasperated if we don’t implement changes,” council member Steve Milroy said in a news release on the decision. “We need to balance business and tourist needs with those of full-time residents.”

The new signs are being installed this week. For questions about the change, reach out to info@townofdillon.com or 970-468-2403.