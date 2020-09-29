Dillon mountain bike trails to close for communications equipment removal
Two popular mountain bike trails on Tenderfoot Mountain will close for the majority of October due to communications equipment removal.
Lumen Technologies spokesman Jeremy Jones wrote in an email that the Wide Open and Scrappy trails in the popular network by the Summit County dump will be closed from Monday, Oct. 5, through Oct. 26. The closure, Jones wrote, is to remove equipment installed in the late 1980s to facilitate phone service to Dillon and across the state. It has since been replaced by high-speed fiber and copper networks.
The closures will be temporary and are required for safely removing the decommissioned equipment from the site by helicopter, Jones wrote.
