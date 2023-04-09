Dillon native featured on Amazon Prime’s ‘The College Tour’ television show

John Woods and Kevin Stout are vying for the Dillon Town Council seat vacated by Steven Milroy earlier this year.

The newest season of Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features Dillon native and Western Colorado University student Kate Wasson.

The television program came to Western last fall to tour the campus with host Alex Boylan. Boylan interviewed 10 Western students about the opportunities that can be found at the university.

Each episode of “The College Tour” tells the story of students’ real life at their specific school. The show has been running for three years and has toured over 60 colleges nationwide, including Western.

Western’s episode showcased the university’s Mountain Sports teams, EPIC mentorship program, the Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering and more.

For Wasson’s show segment, she highlighted her experience on the Mountain Sports team at Western.

Western’s episode aired on Amazon Prime on March 22. To watch the full episode or Wasson’s specific segment, visit Western.edu .