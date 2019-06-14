Dillon PEO Chapter accepting academic scholarship applications from women

The Dillon Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, which helps women enhance their lives through learning, is offering an academic scholarship to a local woman who meets the following criteria:

• A junior or senior in college

• Pursuing a post-graduate degree or enrolled in the final year of a vocational or technical program

• A graduate of a Summit County high school or a Summit County resident

• A citizen or legal permanent resident of the U.S. or Canada

Applicants also must demonstrate academic achievement, financial need, commitment to goals and community involvement.

To request an application, contact Mary Lynn Carner at mcarner@colorado.net or 970-390-9850. Completed applications and transcripts are due July 15.